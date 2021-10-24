Saudi-US partnership Qiyadat Global-Georgetown Program to honor graduates

The Qiyadat Global-Georgetown Leadership Program will honor its first batch of women graduates in a ceremony in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The graduates have accomplished the “ambitious academic program for empowerment of women to better meet leaderships requirements,” SPA reported.

The program, a Saudi-US partnership, describes itself as a private sector initiative women’s leadership training program.

The executive committee for candidates’ evaluation and selection is a “voluntary committee of executive Saudi women leaders with rich experience and track record in establishing and supporting programs and initiatives for women at the local and international levels.”

The ceremony, organized by Qiyadat Global in partnership with Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, will honor over 200 graduates from more than 20 countries.

The graduates completed a rigorous academic program addressing leadership skills in decision-making, organizational change management and organizational performance as well as interaction with stakeholders.

SPA reported that the program represents a “direct and effective contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by world leaders in September 2015 and are currently managed by the United Nations.”

The represent 17 ambitious goals that the world community wishes to achieve by the year 2030.

Among these goals are education, equality, and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all, according to SPA.

