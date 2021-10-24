.
UAE developer Aldar plans to create 1,000 jobs for Emiratis by 2026

A general view shows the headquarters of Aldar Properties at Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi, January 28, 2013. (Reuters)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

United Arab Emirates developer Aldar plans to create 1,000 jobs for Emiratis in the next five years, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Roles for 200 graduates and more senior Emiratis will open up across Aldar Properties’ various subsidiaries each year until 2026, the company said.

More than 100 UAE nationals have joined the company in the last few years – and local employees make up just over one third of its workforce.

Aldar also said that half of its executive management team are UAE nationals, and nearly one-fifth of all senior roles are held by Emirati women.

New roles will become available in the education, retail, hospitality, and investment sectors – as well as specialist areas such as data and analytics, innovation, sustainability, and sales.

The plan is part of a wider ‘Emiratization’ drive in the UAE to introduce more UAE citizens into the expatriate-dominated private workforce.

Only 7.46 percent of the country’s workforce is made up of UAE nationals, according to a 2020 report from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

According to a 2019 labor force survey by the country’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, 40.5 percent of the country’s roughly one million citizens worked for the federal government, while 37.7 percent worked in local government.

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties is traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and is responsible for developments including Yas Island.

