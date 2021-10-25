.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation in Sudan: Foreign Ministry

  • Font
saudi foreign ministry logo
Logo of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation in Sudan: Foreign Ministry

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the Kingdom is following with “concern” the current events in Sudan, calling for the “importance of restraint, calm, and de-escalation,” in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia called on Sudan to “preserve all the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the unity of all political components” in the country.

“The Kingdom affirms its continued standing by the brotherly Sudanese people and its support for everything that achieves security, stability, growth and prosperity for Sudan and its people,” the statement on SPA added.

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

Read more:

At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Sudan’s Beja tribes plan to end shutdowns in east: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry Sudan PM Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup: Ministry
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More