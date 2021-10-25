Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation in Sudan: Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the Kingdom is following with “concern” the current events in Sudan, calling for the “importance of restraint, calm, and de-escalation,” in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Arabia called on Sudan to “preserve all the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the unity of all political components” in the country.

“The Kingdom affirms its continued standing by the brotherly Sudanese people and its support for everything that achieves security, stability, growth and prosperity for Sudan and its people,” the statement on SPA added.

At least 12 people have been injured during clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after an apparent coup attempt, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Sudan’s sovereign council and government will be dissolved, army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said.

The military will continue with the country’s transition to democracy before handing over to an elected civilian government, he added, promising that elections will be held in July 2023.

