Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief launches medical program to combat blindness in Burundi

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Muslim World League, launched on Sunday a medical program to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in Burundi’s Bujumbura, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

KSrelief is leading Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian role in serving people and communities in 70 countries across the world.

“Since the start of the campaign in Burundi, the volunteer medical team has examined 1,402 beneficiaries, performed 20 surgeries, registered 210 operations, and distributed 250 eyeglasses,” SPA reported.

This campaign is an extension of projects related to combating blindness implemented by Saudi Arabia and KSrelief for families with limited incomes in a number of countries.

KSrelief in Zaatari refugee camp

KSrelief on Saturday concluded its sixth volunteer campaign in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan, according to SPA.

A children’s playground was inaugurated inside the camp, with the aim of enhancing the intellectual and physical capabilities of the children in the camp.

The center also held a charity match at the KSrelief stadium in the camp, with the participation of former Saudi football player Yasser al-Qahtani.

KSrelief’s sixth volunteer campaign provided services in the educational and training sectors, benefiting 198 individuals, SPA said.

The center also focused on women’s economic empowerment, which included activities of soap-making, pottery, hand-woven arts, knitting and embroidery, benefiting 67 individuals.

KSrelief also provided services in the medical sectors, benefiting 1,502 individuals. It also provided psychological counseling for 111 people.

