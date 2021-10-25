Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to lead Kingdom’s G20 Leaders’ Summit delegation virtually

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit virtually, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The upcoming G20 summit will take place in Italy’s capital Rome on October 30 and 31. It is the sixteenth meeting of the group.

“In response to a kind invitation from Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the G20 Leaders Summit,” King Salman will “lead the Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the summit and participate virtually,” a statement by the Royal Court and carried by SPA read.

SPA added that the Kingdom expresses its appreciation for efforts exerted by to make the works of the G20 Presidency successful this year, through the collective action as the Kingdom is a member of the Troika of the group (having hosted last year’s summit), and affirms its keenness to continue the efforts exerted to make the works of the summit a success.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its appreciation for Italy’s efforts as it holds the G20 presidency this year.

Last year, the G20 summit was held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh as the Kingdom held the 2020 presidency. It was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic on November 21 and 22, 2020.

“The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies,” the G20 said.

“Its members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet,” it added.

