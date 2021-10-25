UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job

The latest millionaire in the United Arab Emirates who won a $13.6 million (AED 50 million) prize told Al Arabiya English that he has not decided if he will quit his $1,600-per-month (AED 6,000) driving job in Dubai.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Pakistani expatriate Junaid Rana, 36, won the Mahzooz Grand Prize on Sunday, a Mahzooz spokesperson said.

“I love my company and where I’m working now,” Junaid told Al Arabiya English. “It’s one of the best companies I can say for me, actually, so I have not decided yet to quit the job.”

Junaid plans to use the money to invest in property in the UAE and in his home country of Pakistan to guarantee a lifelong income.

But also keen to enjoy his newfound wealth, he also splurged on two Nissan GT-R sports cars – one for himself and one for his brother.

The father of two with a third child on the way credits his “lucky baby” as the serendipitous force behind his big win.

Junaid walked into the break room at his company on Sunday, and the other drivers told him that someone had won the $13.6 million prize.

“I said ‘wow, lucky man,’ and then I told him I also bought a ticket,” he added.

When he realized that his numbers matched, his colleagues erupted into a celebration.

“They were all jumping and shouting,” he said.

The new millionaire spent the first five years of his life in Pakistan before moving to the UAE.

His family struggled with money at times, his father’s tailoring business barely covering his and his siblings’ school fees.

Junaid dropped out of school in ninth grade to work for his father’s company and help to support the family.

But now, he says, “my whole family, my generation has changed.

“We have become rich and popular, like celebrities,” he said. “I am happy.”

Read more:

UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw

UAE woman wins $136,000 prize draw entered on anniversary of son’s death

8 million dirhams in prizes claimed in first six draws of rebranded UAE live draw