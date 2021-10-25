UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw

An expat in the United Arab Emirates has become the first person to win the top prize of $13.6 million (Dh50 million) in the Mahzooz draw.

The unnamed winner took home the grand prize for the first time in the 48th weekly draw, the first to match six out of six numbers.

The winning numbers were 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

Farid Samji, CEO of the game’s operating company, Ewings, said: “We are so thrilled and excited for the winner of the Grand Prize of AED 50,000,000. This is by far the biggest prize money to have been won in the United Arab Emirates and the GCC.

“We have been eagerly waiting for someone to take home the Grand Prize; we’re extremely happy that luck has favored someone after 48 draws.

“The stroke of luck that we witnessed last night embodies Mahzooz’s ethos: changing people’s lives overnight.”

“The lives of all the winners that we’ve made, in every single draw, have been transformed in a matter of seconds! Changing people’s lives for the better is what Mahzooz is all about.”

Additionally, six winners shared the second prize which was doubled to $545,000 (Dh2,000,000) this week as it went unclaimed in the previous draw.

Each second prize winner took home AED 333,333. The third prize of $270 (Dh1,000) was won by 185 participants.

The next draw happening on Saturday 30 October 2021 at 9pm UAE time has “exciting new surprises” in store for participants, said Samji.

Formerly Emirates Loto, Mahzooz, UAE’s official weekly rebranded live draw, was relaunched in November

Speaking to Al Arabiya English at the time, Samji said that the aim was to make “as many millionaires as possible” in 2021, with the jackpot prize of 50 million dirhams up for grabs.

Over a four-month hiatus, upgrades were installed, giving the opportunity to rebrand. Emirates Loto became Mahzooz, which means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic, Samji explained.

The weekly draw draws take place every Saturday, and are live-streamed on a dedicated website at 9pm. The cost of entry for every game is under $10 (Dh35).

On each weekly draw, if no one claims five out of the six numbers, the money is rolled over to the next week’s draw, until a participant successfully draws five out of the six numbers.

