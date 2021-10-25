UAE’s Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-General at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, the pair discussed prospects for joint cooperation between the UAE and the UN and ways to enhance and support their programmes in various fields, state news agency WAM reported.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, including climate change and the importance of strengthening collective international action to mitigate the effects of climate change and find solutions to enhance sustainability globally.

Sheikh Abdullah and Amina Mohammed discussed the UN's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships, exchanging expertise and experiences, dealing with the most pressing global challenges, and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's unwavering support for the UN and all its ambitious programmes, through which it aspires to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) to serve humanity as a whole.

The meeting was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UN has its own dedicated pavilion at the Expo which has the theme ‘We are the Peoples: Shaping Our Future Together’.

