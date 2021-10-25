World leaders arrive in Saudi capital Riyadh for Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Several world leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday and Monday to attend the upcoming Middle East Green Initiative Summit that will be held in the Kingdom’s capital Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

TODAY: A first-of-its-kind event, the #MGISummit is convening leaders from across the Middle East to unite ambitions, drive investment and motivate the collective action needed to tackle #ClimateChange. Learn more: https://t.co/rschCRSWLt pic.twitter.com/IItR9UUat1 — Saudi Green Initiative (@Gi_Saudi) October 25, 2021

On Monday, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived in Riyadh to participate in the summit.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also arrived in the Saudi capital Monday to participate in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, as well as the Prime Minister of Algeria Ayman Abdel Rahman, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, SPA reported.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, arrived in Riyadh for the summit.

The President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, the President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, and Tunisia’s Prime Minister Najla Bouden also arrived in the Saudi capital on Sunday.

The summit will start with a reception and welcoming remarks by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at 4 p.m. Riyadh time.

It will see the participation of heads of states and heads of government contribute on topics related to green policy solutions, according to the summit’s program.

There will also be contributions at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit from financial sector experts.

The summit speakers include Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary at the United Nations, and John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

According to its website, the Middle East Green Initiative Summit will convene international and regional leaders to motivate consensus to deliver against shared environmental commitments.

“Springboarding from the national climate commitments enshrined in the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom will work with its neighbors to combat climate change beyond its borders through collective action,” the summit’s website said.

Saudi Green Initiative

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in Riyadh on Saturday, announcing that Saudi Arabia aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom will also join the Global Methane Pledge to contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future.

The ‘green’ forum is set to take place annually in the Saudi capital.

