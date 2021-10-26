.
Arab Coalition says 85 Houthi militants killed over past 24 hours

Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Houthi militia, secure a rally marking the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Mohammad in the capital Sanaa, on November 20, 2018. (File photo)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition backing the government in Yemen said it has killed over 85 militants belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia group over the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The statement said that the coalition carried out 21 separate military operations over the past day, which resulted in the killing of 85 Houthi militants and the destruction of nine armored vehicles in the al-Juba and al-Kasara districts.

A day earlier, the coalition said it had killed 105 Houthi militants in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib.

The deaths are the latest among roughly 1,700 militants the coalition claims it has killed in strikes over the past two weeks around Marib, the internationally recognized government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometers west of Marib, prompting the Arab Coalition forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

- With AFP

Explore More