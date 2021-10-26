Arab Coalition says 85 Houthi militants killed over past 24 hours

The Arab Coalition backing the government in Yemen said it has killed over 85 militants belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia group over the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The statement said that the coalition carried out 21 separate military operations over the past day, which resulted in the killing of 85 Houthi militants and the destruction of nine armored vehicles in the al-Juba and al-Kasara districts.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A day earlier, the coalition said it had killed 105 Houthi militants in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib.

The deaths are the latest among roughly 1,700 militants the coalition claims it has killed in strikes over the past two weeks around Marib, the internationally recognized government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometers west of Marib, prompting the Arab Coalition forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

- With AFP

Read more:

US House’s one-sided approach to Yemen will only encourage violence, empower Iran

Arab coalition says more than 260 Houthis killed in Yemen

More than 90 Houthis killed near Yemen’s Marib: Arab Coalition