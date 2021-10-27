‘AlUla Moments’: Upcoming festival will launch in Saudi Arabia in December

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla will launch its third winter festival season, ‘AlUla Moments,’ on December 21 and will include four festivals, Amr al-Madani, the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said at the fifth annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Riyadh.

“On December 21, we will begin our third festival season. Under the banner of ‘AlUla Moments,’ we will be launching four unique festivals: the familiar one Tantora, AlUla arts, AlUla skies, and AlUla wellness,” al-Madani said.

He added that there are many hospitality projects currently in development in various stages, including Banyan Tree and Habitat, which are “opening resorts that respect and blend with the surroundings in AlUla.”

The Winter at Tantora Festival is an annual cultural festival first launched in December 2018 in AlUla. The festival includes concerts, culinary experiences, and many activities and events.

Al-Madani said: “We carefully identified our audience key markets and in just one year we have grown our awareness globally in the targeted marketed by 15 percent. Creating market size of qualified 7 million potential travelers and ongoing.”

“To convert interest into action, we have trained nearly 13,000 travel agents globally. And that network will facilitate an unprecedented access for travelers around the world to AlUla,” he said.

AlUla, located in Northwest Saudi Arabia, is home to the Kingdom’s first UNESCO heritage site.

Al-Madani said that for thousands of years, humans have been passing through AlUla, an oasis, to meet, trade and innovate.

Earlier inhabitants of AlUla, helped shape its landscape by carving elaborate structures into the rocks, creating aqueducts to capture and manage water, al-Madani said, adding that they lived in harmony with the environment and “the cultural landscape, a place where a thriving environment facilitated a vibrant economy and allowed for international exchange to prosper.”

“These are all the characteristics we strive for all over the world today,” the CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla said.

“Such balance requires the realization that economy does not necessarily have to come in conflict with environment. They are mutually dependent,” he added.

