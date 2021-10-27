GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE

The Gulf Cooperation Council on Wednesday condemned comments made by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi about Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding the Yemen situation.

A video surfaced of Kordahi’s appearance on an Al Jazeera-affiliated youth show where he was asked about the difference between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Yemeni Houthis. Both groups are backed by Iran.

He said that the Houthi militia’s actions were in “self-defense” and that they were not the aggressors.

“The Lebanese Information Minister's remarks reflect an inadequate understanding and a rejected superficial reading,” the GCC said in a statement released on Twitter.

The statement also added that Kordahi “ignored” the Houthi’s attempts at obstructing proposed solutions to the war in Yemen.

“Lebanon's Minister of Information should apologize, and Lebanese state should clarify its position,” the Council added in its statement.

George Kordahi defends comments

After the video surfaced, Kordahi defended his comments in a Twitter thread.

He claimed the comments were made on August 5, before he was appointed as minister.

“I did not mean, in any way, to offend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the [UAE], for which I have the utmost loyalty and love,” Kordahi said in a Twitter thread.

The Lebanese minister also claimed that the perpetrators behind this “campaign” were known and that they were targeting him since he took on his role as minister.

However, Kordahi doubled down on his comments that the war in Yemen was an “absurd war.”

“I hope my comments and the [uproar] caused by them will be a reason to stop this war, harming Yemen and both Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” he added.

Al Arabiya English’s Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

