Saudi Arabia, Greece agree to increase military, economic cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Greece agreed in a joint statement to increase bilateral military and economic cooperation at the end of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“The two sides discussed future opportunities for cooperation between the two countries with the aim of opening distinct fields of economic cooperation, facilitating ongoing interactions between Saudi and Greek business sectors and enabling commercial and investment partnerships within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in order to scale up the volume of trade and investment exchanges between the two countries,” SPA reported.

The two leaders agreed to look into the possibility of establishing a mutual investment fund, and urged the relevant Saudi-Greek joint bodies to implement agreements and memorandums of understanding to be signed this year between the two sides and the Saudi-Greek private sectors.

The leaders also agreed on increasing the pace of bilateral tourism cooperation through “working on initiatives for the development of tourism, exploring the tourism features of each country, enhancing communication between the citizens of the two countries, and facilitating the means to achieve such goals.”

In the field of defense, Saudi Arabia and Greece agreed “to work on raising the readiness status, levels and skills of their military forces through joint military exercises and maneuvers, and to coordinate and exchange military experience in order to achieve security for both countries and stability for the region.”

The two also agreed to work on localizing supportive technology and military industries.

The PM and the Crown Prince “stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities with regard to maintaining international peace and security along with halting all forms of interference in countries’ internal affairs in order to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and the world.”

They also stressed the need to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis and condemned the Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.

