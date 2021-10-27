Saudi Arabia, US conclude joint naval exercise ‘Blue Defender-21’ in Red Sea

Joint naval exercise “Blue Defender-21”, carried out by the Royal Saudi Navy and the US Navy in the Red Sea concluded Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The mixed exercise was overseen by Saudi exercise director, Rear Admiral Saad al-Ahmari, and from the American side, Naval Colonel Carl Haywood.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The exercise director explained that naval exercise aims to strengthen relations and military cooperation between the Saudi and American navies, to raise combat readiness, and to exchange experiences in the field of port protection and mine clearance on land and water” in the Red Sea, according to SPA.

Brigadier General al-Ahmari added that the exercise included the participation of naval units, support boats, landing ships and a group of helicopters in the implementation of practical applications and tactical maneuvers, the press agency reported.

Last week, the joint naval exercise Indigo Defender-21 between Saudi Arabia and the US kicked off.

The mixed bilateral naval exercise kicked off in the presence of Assistant Commander of the Western Fleet, Commander of the exercise, Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, and Naval Colonel Daniel Bailey of the US Navy, according to SPA.

Read more:

Joint naval exercise kicks off between Saudi Arabia, US

US, Bahrain conduct first drone drills in Gulf

Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Pakistani Navy Forces hold joint drills in Karachi