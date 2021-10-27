Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive-laden drone launched towards Abha airport

Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Abha international airport, the Arab Coalition said early Wednesday.

The Coalition also added that it intercepted and destroyed another explosive-laden drone which targeted Najran city in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

However, earlier this month, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have attacked Abha international airport with an explosive-laden drone injuring four civilians.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

