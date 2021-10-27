.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war

  • Font
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon's Minister of Information George Kordahi speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on September 13, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia summoned Lebanon’s ambassador and handed him a letter of protests over comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s involvement in the Yemen war, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“The foreign ministry expresses its regret for the insults in those statements about the Kingdom and the countries of the Coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen. Those show a clear bias towards the terrorist Houthi militia that threatens the security and stability of the region,” the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We reiterate that those statements contradict the simplest political norms and are inconsistent with the historical ties between the two brotherly nations,” the statement added.

“In light of the repercussions those offensive statements may have on the relations between the two countries, the ministry of foreign affairs summoned the ambassador of Lebanon to Saudi Arabia and handed him an official protest letter in this regard.”

Kordahi had said that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis were defending themselves and described the war in Yemen as “futile”.

The minister said on Wednesday his remarks were his personal views, made before he was appointed a minister and that he was committed to government policy. “I am against Arab-Arab wars… accusing me of hostility towards Saudi Arabia is rejected.”

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, trying to avert diplomatic fallout, said that Kordahi made those comments in an interview that was recorded more than a month before he became a member of cabinet and that his statements reflected his personal opinion and had nothing to do with government’s policy.

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s secretary general Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf slammed Kordahi’s statements saying they reflected little understanding and a superficial grasp of the events in Yemen.

Read more:

Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected

GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Kuwait summons Lebanon’s Charge D’Affaires to protest Kordahi comments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war
Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries
Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More