.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries

  • Font
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held phone calls with his British and US counterparts on Wednesday to discuss relations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During his call with the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, the pair “reviewed strong and historical British-Saudi relations and opportunities to strengthen them in all fields,” a statement released on Twitter by Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry read.

They also discussed their global and regional peace efforts.

“The two sides also discussed Saudi-British efforts in laying the foundations of peace, security and stability in the Middle East and the world,” the statement added.

Prince Faisal’s call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “reviewed strategic relations” between the Kingdom and the US, including their most prominent regional developments and “ways to enhance them [relations] in all fields,” according to another statement by the Saudi foreign ministry.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia came out ahead of COVID pandemic, proved its resilience: Al-Falih at FII

Saudi Arabia, Greece agree to increase military, economic cooperation

Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary
Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon
Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More