Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held phone calls with his British and US counterparts on Wednesday to discuss relations.

During his call with the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, the pair “reviewed strong and historical British-Saudi relations and opportunities to strengthen them in all fields,” a statement released on Twitter by Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry read.

They also discussed their global and regional peace efforts.

“The two sides also discussed Saudi-British efforts in laying the foundations of peace, security and stability in the Middle East and the world,” the statement added.

Prince Faisal’s call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “reviewed strategic relations” between the Kingdom and the US, including their most prominent regional developments and “ways to enhance them [relations] in all fields,” according to another statement by the Saudi foreign ministry.

