.
.
.
.
Qatar targets 25 pct cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under climate plan

The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar February 17, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters, Doha

Qatar launched a national climate change action plan on Thursday aimed at achieving a 25 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The plan also envisioned reducing “carbon intensity” of its liquefied natural gas facilities by 25 percent by the same year.

