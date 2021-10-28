Qatar targets 25 pct cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under climate plan
Qatar launched a national climate change action plan on Thursday aimed at achieving a 25 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
The plan also envisioned reducing “carbon intensity” of its liquefied natural gas facilities by 25 percent by the same year.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
UN urges G20 to ensure net-zero commitments made by finance sector
Saudi Arabia outlines $10.4 billion plans under Mideast Green Initiative