Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia is in talks with several foreign car manufacturers that could set up manufacturing facilities in the kingdom, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters, adding an announcement on this could happen this year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The discussions are part of plans to attract foreign investment in the country to support the transformation of the economy and diversify it away from the oil sector.

Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund, is also working on creating a new national airline and an aviation hub in Riyadh, Falih said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative versus the Glasgow Climate Change Conference

Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders

Saudi Arabia led efforts to put culture on the global map: Saudi official at FII