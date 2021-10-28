.
Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih gestures during the opening session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih gestures during the opening session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia is in talks with several foreign car manufacturers that could set up manufacturing facilities in the kingdom, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters, adding an announcement on this could happen this year.

The discussions are part of plans to attract foreign investment in the country to support the transformation of the economy and diversify it away from the oil sector.

Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund, is also working on creating a new national airline and an aviation hub in Riyadh, Falih said.

Explore More