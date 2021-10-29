.
Abu Dhabi Police reveal cause of explosion off Yas Island

An aerial view of al-Weheil island north of the city of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An aerial view of al-Weheil island north of the city of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. (Reuters)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi police have issued a statement explaining the cause of an explosion off the coast of Yas Island on Friday.

Oxygen tankers in a fish farm approximately seven kilometers offshore exploded on Friday morning, the police force said on its official Twitter account.

There were no deaths or injuries, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Residents of al-Saadiyat and al-Reem Islands reported on Twitter hearing a loud explosion just before 8am.

Authorities from Abu Dhabi Civil Defense attended the site as well as police.

