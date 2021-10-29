Abu Dhabi Police reveal cause of explosion off Yas Island

Abu Dhabi police have issued a statement explaining the cause of an explosion off the coast of Yas Island on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Oxygen tankers in a fish farm approximately seven kilometers offshore exploded on Friday morning, the police force said on its official Twitter account.

There were no deaths or injuries, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Residents of al-Saadiyat and al-Reem Islands reported on Twitter hearing a loud explosion just before 8am.

Authorities from Abu Dhabi Civil Defense attended the site as well as police.

Read more:

Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control

Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported

Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port