Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum met with Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday

The meeting touched on a number of topics related to the UAE’s development, the progress it is seeing in various fields, and the ambitious plans being implemented to drive its vital sectors, especially as UAE prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

The meeting also discussed the many positive outcomes of the UAE’s hosting of major global events, including Expo 2020 Dubai, as they as platforms to strengthen cooperation with other countries and pave the way for further development.

This also discussed how to leverage such events to exchange experiences in all fields, and establish more partnerships in support of the UAE’s short- and long-term strategic goals.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

