Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says

Riyadh has submitted a formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Friday.

Saudi Arabia is the latest country to submit a request after Italy, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine.

“We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action,” the Saudi Crown Prince said in a letter to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

“It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change,” he added.

The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

The Crown Prince noted that Expo 2030 would also coincide with the culmination of Vision 2030, which is a strategic framework to reduce Riyadh’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors.

