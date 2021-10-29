.
The UAE records 82 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (File photo: The Associated Press)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

It is the lowest recorded figure of new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 2,136 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 739,190 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, 121 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 733,903.

Health officials in the UAE on Tuesday praised members of the public for following safety protocols and helping get new daily COVID-19 cases under 100 – but said variants of the disease are still a cause for concern.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this means safety measures – including wearing face masks – must continue to limit the threat of infections.

Read more:

The UAE records 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

