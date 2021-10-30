Arab League expresses concern over worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations: Statement

The Arab League said on Saturday it was concerned about a rapid deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations after critical comments from a Lebanese minister about the Arab military intervention in Yemen.

“...Aboul Gheit expressed his deep concern and regret over the rapid deterioration in Lebanese-Gulf relations...,” the statement said. It added he was confident Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati would act quickly to ease the crisis.

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours and banned all Lebanese imports in response to remarks by the Lebanese minister.

