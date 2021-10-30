.
Arab League expresses concern over worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations: Statement

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit attends an emergency meeting with the Arab League's foreign ministers after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his Middle East peace plan, in Cairo, Egypt, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
File photo of Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit attending an emergency meeting with the Arab League's foreign ministers. (Reuters)

Arab League expresses concern over worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations: Statement

Reuters

The Arab League said on Saturday it was concerned about a rapid deterioration of Lebanese-Gulf relations after critical comments from a Lebanese minister about the Arab military intervention in Yemen.

“...Aboul Gheit expressed his deep concern and regret over the rapid deterioration in Lebanese-Gulf relations...,” the statement said. It added he was confident Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati would act quickly to ease the crisis.

The statement came a day after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours and banned all Lebanese imports in response to remarks by the Lebanese minister.

