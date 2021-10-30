.
Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours

Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has asked the Lebanese ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain to leave the Kingdom within the next 48 hours, against the background of a series of unacceptable and offensive statements and stances issued by Lebanese officials recently.

The ministry clarified that this decision does not affect the Lebanese brothers residing in the Kingdom.

