Everything you need to know about UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Arena has opened its doors to the public for the highly-anticipated UFC 267.

Billed as taking place on ‘fight island,’ the event on Yas Island is the latest in a series of Abu Dhabi fight nights put together by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The United Arab Emirates’ capital became something of a safe haven for UFC events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the organization to cancel events in the US.

Here is everything you need to know about UFC 267:

When does it start?

Prelims begun at 6.30pm UAE time, while the main card begins at 10.00pm.

Who is fighting?

UFC 267 will feature a fight for the light heavyweight title between Polish champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian-American challenger Glover Teixeira.

The co-main event is a fight for the interim bantamweight title between Russian Petr Yan and American Cory Sandhagen.

A highly-anticipated lightweight bout between American Dan Hooker Dagestani Russian Islam Makhachev, who is training partners with famed fighter Khabib Nurmagamedov, will also take place.

Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura will be taking on Russian Alexander Volkov.

Russian-Swedish Khamzat Chimaev and Chinese Li Jingliang will face off in a welterweight bout, and Swiss Volkan Oezdemir and Dagestani Russian Mahomed Ankhalaev will be fighting in the light heavyweight division.

The undercard includes a flyweight bout between Tagir Ulanbekov and Allan Nascimento, a middleweight fight between Hu Yaozong and Andre Petroski, a featherweight fight between Makwan Amirkhani and Lerone Murphy, and a light heavyweight fight between Shamil Gamzatov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Also on the prelims is a welterweight fight between Elizeu dos Santos and Benoit Saint Denis, a middleweight fight between Albert Duraev and Roman Kopylov, a featherweight fight between Ricardo Ramos and Zubaira Tukhugov, and a strawweight fight between Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba.

Who will be attending?

Social media sensation Hasbullah has said he will be attending the event in Abu Dhabi, supporting his fellow Dagestani Islam Makhachev.

UFC President Dana White posted a video on Twitter Thursday apparently showing pint-sized influencer saying in a video message that he was looking forward to meeting the fight organization’s chief.

Retired Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmogamedov, who won huge acclaim by submitting Irish superstar Conor McGregor in 2018, will also attend the event in the corner of his Dagestani teammates.

How can I watch?

Fans who were not able to attend in-person will be able to catch the fights on the UFC Arabia app.