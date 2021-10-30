In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
The eight-fight preliminary card has ended at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, with the main event due to start at 10pm.
Close call. #RamosvsTukhugov #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/vZ4OEH47kV— Marco Ferrari (@journomarco) October 30, 2021
Undercard fights included an incredible display of striking by featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Zubaira Tukhugov, which ended in a unanimous decision win for crowd favorite Tukhugov.
HE’S HURT #dossantosvssaintdenis #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/gLyhxEhC8X— Marco Ferrari (@journomarco) October 30, 2021
Newcomer Benoit Saint Denis was badly rocked by Brazilian Elizeu dos Santos in the second round of their welterweight bout, but the French rookie put up a spirited fight and made it to the bell, losing by unanimous decision.
A strawweight women’s bout between Brazilians Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba saw Ribas attempting a triangle choke early in the first round which Jandiroba managed to defend.
Ribas eventually got the better of her opponent to win a unanimous victory.