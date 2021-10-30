.
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena

Amanda Ribas lands a front kick on Virna Jandiroba in their strawweight bout. (Al Arabiya English)
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The eight-fight preliminary card has ended at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, with the main event due to start at 10pm.

Undercard fights included an incredible display of striking by featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Zubaira Tukhugov, which ended in a unanimous decision win for crowd favorite Tukhugov.

Newcomer Benoit Saint Denis was badly rocked by Brazilian Elizeu dos Santos in the second round of their welterweight bout, but the French rookie put up a spirited fight and made it to the bell, losing by unanimous decision.

Amanda Ribas lands a strike on Virna Jandiroba during their strawweight bout at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. (Al Arabiya English)
A strawweight women’s bout between Brazilians Amanda Ribas and Virna Jandiroba saw Ribas attempting a triangle choke early in the first round which Jandiroba managed to defend.

Zubaira Tukhugov celebrates after winning his featherweight bout against Ricardo Ramos at the UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena. (Al Arabiya English)
Ribas eventually got the better of her opponent to win a unanimous victory.

