Qatar calls Lebanon to take measures to heal worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations

The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar February 17, 2018. Picture taken February 17, 2018. (Reuters)
The Qatari flag is seen at a park near Doha Corniche, in Doha, Qatar February 17, 2018. Picture taken February 17, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Published: Updated:

Qatar has announced its strong astonishment and denunciation of the recent statements issued by the Minister of Information of Lebanon, a statement by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Media Office considers this position on the part of the new Lebanese Minister of Information to be irresponsible towards his country and towards Arab issues alike. He should not have plunged brotherly Lebanon into external crises,” the statement added.

Qatar has called on the Lebanese government to take the necessary measures urgently and decisively in this regard to calm the situation and to expedite the healing of the rift between the brothers.

