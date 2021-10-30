.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman says will support efforts to supply clean energy to world

File photo of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz delivering a speech to the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the Kingdom will continue supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, and also backs efforts to supply clean energy to the world.

King Salman, who was speaking remotely to the G20 summit, said the global economy still suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that low-income countries are still struggling to provide vaccines for their populations.

