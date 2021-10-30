.
Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid

  • Font
Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Rashid
Riyadh formally submitted a request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Friday.

Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a call from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during which the Kingdom received Emirati support over its request to host Expo 2030.

“His Highness the Crown Prince, during a telephone call, expresses his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the UAE's support for the Kingdom's request to host Expo 2030 and what His Highness showed in this regard, which confirms the strength of the partnership and cooperation between the two countries,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia is the latest country to submit a request after Italy, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine.

Explore More