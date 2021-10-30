Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there is no crisis with Lebanon but rather a crisis in the country due to the hegemony of Iran’s proxies, the Kingdom’s foreign minister told Al Arabiya on Wesdneday on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“Lebanon needs a comprehensive reform that restores its sovereignty, strength and position in the Arab world. Hezbollah's domination of the political system in Lebanon worries us and makes dealing with Lebanon useless,” Prince Faisal told Al Arabiya.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We do not interfere in Lebanon and do not dictate anything to it,” he added.

He said Saudi Arabia will support any efforts towards comprehensive reform that would restore Lebanon's position in the Arab world and that dialogue continues with international partners on the Lebanese issue.

Earlier in the day, Prince Faisal told Reuters that Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a diplomatic spat that risks adding to Lebanon’s economic crisis, following critical comments about the Arab Coalition military intervention in Yemen by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi.

On Yemen, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is committed to its initiative on bringing a comprehensive ceasefire and then a political dialogue.

Read more:

Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’

Qatar calls Lebanon to take measures to heal worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations

UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut

Lebanese president Aoun says he wants best relations with Saudis

Lebanon ministers hold crisis meeting over dispute with Saudi Arabia