UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut

The United Arab Emirates has announced the withdrawal of its ambassador from Lebanon and advised its citizens not to travel to the country, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

The UAE said it is also banning its citizens from traveling to Lebanon, following recent comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UAE announces the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards the Kingdom, and it has decided to prevent its citizens from traveling to the Republic of Lebanon,” a statement released by state-run WAM news agency read.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday he wanted the best relations with Saudi Arabia after the kingdom summoned its ambassador, expelled Beirut’s envoy and banned Lebanese imports.

Aoun’s statement in a tweet followed talks by a ministerial crisis management group aimed at easing a diplomatic rift that stemmed partly from comments by a Lebanese minister criticizing the Arab Coalition military intervention in Yemen.

The row over critical comments made by Lebanese Information Minister Kordahi about the Arab Coalition military intervention in Yemen threw the government into a new crisis amid calls for Kordahi’s resignation.

- With agencies

Read more:

Lebanese president Aoun says he wants best relations with Saudis

Lebanon ministers hold crisis meeting over dispute with Saudi Arabia

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

Arab League expresses concern over worsening Lebanese-Gulf relations: Statement