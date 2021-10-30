Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend FII: Sources

Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19 in the week leading to the start of the fifth edition of FII, Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum, and thus was unable to attend, sources told Al Arabiya.

FII was held between October 26 to 28 this year in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh under the theme of ‘Invest in Humanity.’ The mega-event saw officials, business leaders, and dignitaries gather from across the world in discussion on how to build a sustainable future in a post-COVID-19 world.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF and chairman of the FII Institute, was unable to attend after being tested positive, however, he had been feeling well, and was following quarantine and self isolation procedures, as well as being fully vaccinated, sources explained, and later tested negative in a recent test.

Among the myriad of announcements from FII, a total of 44 multinational companies on Wednesday received licenses to move their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported at the time.

“The licenses were issued at the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, attended by the world’s most influential leaders in business and government,” SPA said.

The Kingdom expects the companies to set up regional headquarters in the capital and move to Riyadh within a year, the President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Fahd al-Rasheed, told Reuters.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia in talks with car manufacturers to set up facilities in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative versus the Glasgow Climate Change Conference

Lucid CEO: Saudi Arabia is second-biggest market for car pre-orders

Saudi Arabia led efforts to put culture on the global map: Saudi official at FII