Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend FII: Sources

  • Font
Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF and chairman of the FII Institute, was unable to attend after being tested positive, however, he had been feeling well, and was following quarantine and self isolation procedures. (File photo)

Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19, was unable to attend FII: Sources

Al-Rumayyan later tested negative in a second test and is in “good health”

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Yasir al-Rumayyan tested positive for COVID-19 in the week leading to the start of the fifth edition of FII, Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum, and thus was unable to attend, sources told Al Arabiya.

FII was held between October 26 to 28 this year in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh under the theme of ‘Invest in Humanity.’ The mega-event saw officials, business leaders, and dignitaries gather from across the world in discussion on how to build a sustainable future in a post-COVID-19 world.

Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF and chairman of the FII Institute, was unable to attend after being tested positive, however, he had been feeling well, and was following quarantine and self isolation procedures, as well as being fully vaccinated, sources explained, and later tested negative in a recent test.

Saudi can be global content hub; more cinemas set for Kingdom: Film CEOs tell FII Gulf Saudi can be global content hub; more cinemas set for Kingdom: Film CEOs tell FII

Among the myriad of announcements from FII, a total of 44 multinational companies on Wednesday received licenses to move their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported at the time.

“The licenses were issued at the fifth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, attended by the world’s most influential leaders in business and government,” SPA said.

The Kingdom expects the companies to set up regional headquarters in the capital and move to Riyadh within a year, the President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Fahd al-Rasheed, told Reuters.

