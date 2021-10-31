Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi has updated its entry requirements for events and exhibitions to include green status on the COVID-19 tracking app Alhosn and a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported Saturday.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, to include green status on Alhosn app and a negative PCR test result within 96 hours,” ADMO said in a statement.

“Attendees must also commit to wearing face masks,” the media office added.

Last week, organizers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced that this season’s final race will see a return to full capacity at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Aligned with the latest regulations set by the government, capacity at the venue has increased allowing for a full-capacity crowd to attend this year’s championship from December 9 to 12, 2021.

Those who wish to attend must have green status on their Alhosn app and must take a COVID-19 PCR test prior.

Children under the age of 12 will also be allowed to attend events during the race week. This year’s F1 will showcase some of motorsport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valterri Bottas and Lando Norris, taking on the newly reconfigured track for the first time.

