In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi has come to an end with two new champions being crowned, one becoming the oldest fighter to win his first championship at 42.

Glover Teixeira took the light heavyweight belt from Jan Blachowicz with a dominant jiu jitsu game culminating in a rear naked choke to cinch the win.

Teixeira spoke in his post-fight interview about how, at 42, the octagon has been his “house,” and he was elated by winning his first championship after 20 years of fighting.

But arguably the most thrilling fight of the night was the interim bantamweight title bout between Russian Petr Yan and American Cory Sandhagen.

Sandhagen used his reach and movement to find unpredictable angles and land strikes on Yan early in the fight.

Yan, however, applied pressure throughout the fight and when his opponent began to lose energy, he landed some powerful blows – leaving welts on Sandhagen’s torso from body kicks.

In a wild exchange, Yan knocked down Sandhagen with a minute left in the third round, leading to an incredible scramble on the ground that saw the Russian attempt to find the rear naked choke before Sandhagen escaped and got back to his feet.

Yan continued to throw powerful shots in the fourth, finding his mark with some. A takedown by Sandhagen set up a leg lock attempt but the Russian escaped.

Petr Yan won the bout via unanimous decision.

Dagestani fighters dominated in their appearances throughout the evening.

Magomed Ankalaev cinched a unanimous decision win over the Swiss Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

Khamzat Chimaev overwhelmed Chinese fighter Li Jingliang with his wrestling, scoring an early takedown 15 seconds into the first round.

The Dagestani’s grappling was too much for Jingliang, who gave up his back and fell unconscious when he refused to tap out to a rear naked choke.

New Zealand’s Dan Hooker took on Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev in a lightweight bout, losing by kimura submission in the second minute of the fight.

Islam, taking home his ninth victory in a row, was a crowd favorite. Social media sensation Hasbullah entered the ring after the fight was over to celebrate his countryman’s victory.

Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura took on Russia’s Alexander Volkov and ended the first round on his back at the receiving end of Volkov’s elbows.

Tybura found some success with his left hook towards the end of the second round, which closed out with a stifled takedown attempt by the Pole and an exchange of knees in the clinch.

An exhausted Tybura ate several of Volkov’s punches early in the third round. An botched trip attempt allowed Volkov to take his opponent’s back with two minutes left on the clock but he soon escaped.

Both fighters traded heavy strikes in the final minute, and Volkov won via unanimous division.

