.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia deposits $3 billion in Egypt's central bank

  • Font
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. (Reuters)
Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia deposits $3 billion in Egypt's central bank

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s finance ministry said on Sunday the Kingdom deposited $3 billion at Egypt’s central bank and extended the term of another $2.3 billion in previous deposits.

The Kingdom also deposited $3 billion at the Central Bank of Pakistan and extended $1.2 billion of trade finance to support Pakistan’s balance of payment, the ministry said in its statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the main countries that support foreign reserves for countries in need during the [COVID-19] crisis,” the ministry added.

The Kingdom’s ministry also stated that the announced deposits and financial support of $9.5 billion is equivalent to around 70 percent of the Kingdom's Special Drawing Rights that were recently distributed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read more:

Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Erdogan: Biden displayed ‘positive approach’ on sale of F-16 jets to Turkey Erdogan: Biden displayed ‘positive approach’ on sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More