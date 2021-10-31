Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Italy’s capital Rome, which covered the issues of climate change, economic recovery, and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Prince Faisal praised the Italian efforts and achievements during its presidency of the G20 in 2021, picking up from what was adopted during the Kingdom’s presidency last year to support the group’s efforts in achieving international cooperation in the face of the global challenges,” SPA reported.

The Saudi FM highlighted the importance of the Kingdom’s membership in the G20, citing the country’s “great economic power and influence, which makes it an influential party in drawing global economic policies,” he said in a statement to SPA.

Family photo of the #G20 Heads of Delegation attending the #G20RomeSummit with a group of health personnel struggling against the COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zvCUnf2S3p — G20 Italy (@g20org) October 30, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s participation in this year’s G20 is a “continuation of the roadmap for joint collective action undertaken by all member states,” he added.

Prince Faisal stressed the international interest in multilateral cooperation to reach the sustainable development goals through global forums such as the G20.

Climate change

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said it was important to address climate change, adding that there’s a need to protect the environment, citing the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard through the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

The Middle East Green Initiative summit, which was held recently in Riyadh, represented a “launching pad for cooperation with the Kingdom’s international partners in raising the level of joint action in climate diplomacy,” SPA reported the minister as saying.

The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies, whose members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The G20 has held an annual summit since 2008. The Italian presidency’s G20 Summit was held under the slogan ‘People, Planet, Prosperity.’

