Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approves policy for national autism survey

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday approved the Kingdom’s National Policy for National Survey of Autism Spectrum Disorder, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The National Policy for National Survey of Autism Spectrum Disorder is part of organizing and legalizing services offered to families of people of growth and behavior disorders in coordination with the health sector.

The Secretary General of the Saudi Health Council (SHC) Dr. Nahar bin al-Azemi said that the king’s approval of decisions made by the SHC “embodies [the] interest in the health sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and harnessing capabilities to develop the level and quality of health services,” SPA reported.

Al-Azemi said that this national policy aims to implement organized procedures to uncover autism spectrum disorders in preliminary healthcare in early stages and deal with these cases through the national survey while raising health awareness.

He added that the health sector will adopt gradual steps to apply this policy.

The Kingdom’s National Policy for National Survey of Autism Spectrum Disorder will be applied by the end of 2022, SPA reported.

