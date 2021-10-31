Saudi Arabia’s King Salman heads Kingdom’s G20 delegation virtually

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud virtually headed the Kingdom’s delegation to this year’s G20 Summit being held in Italy’s capital Rome, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s delegation also included Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who participated virtually.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan physically attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome.

King Salman thanked Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi for his country’s continuing efforts to make the agenda of this year’s G20 a success.

In a speech, the Saudi king said that “the circumstances of the [COVID-19] pandemic required activating the pivotal role that must be played by the G20 members,” adding that G20 member states took unprecedented measures to deal with these circumstances.

“Last year, with your efforts and cooperation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led the international response to this pandemic and its health, economic and social impacts,” King Salman said.

He said that despite the recovery journey that began in some economies, low-income countries still face challenges in accessing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting the important role of the G20 to promote cooperation and facilitate access to vaccines.

The policies and measures taken by Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the crisis have contributed to mitigating the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic and have helped to achieve rapid recovery, King Salman added.

Climate change

Saudi Arabia’s king said the Kingdom “shares with the countries of the world the concern about the challenges of climate change, as well as its economic and social impacts.”

The Kingdom will continue its pioneering role in providing the world with clean energy, by supporting more innovation and development, King Salman said, calling for more sustainable and comprehensive solutions that consider the different circumstances of countries.

King Salman also said Saudi Arabia will continue its leading role in economic and health upturn and recovery from the global crises, and in finding a balance to achieve security and stability in energy markets.

“We look forward to more multilateral cooperation to achieve well-being and prosperity in our countries and in the entire world,” King Salman concluded.

