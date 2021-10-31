Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses Lebanese diplomatic rift with GCC leaders

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday thanked Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah for the measures their countries took in the diplomatic rift with Lebanon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This came in a phone call the Saudi king held with Bahrain’s King and Kuwait’s Emir, according to SPA.

During the call, King Salman “expressed his appreciation for the measures taken by Kuwait towards the statement made by the Lebanese Minister of Information, which reflects the solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries,” SPA reported.

Bahrain’s King Hamad “reiterated the depth of relations” between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and the cohesion of the GCC states.

For his part, the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf said: “The measures taken by Kuwait affirm the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys in a diplomatic spat, following critical comments about the Arab Coalition military intervention in Yemen by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi.

