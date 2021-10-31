Social media star Hasbullah makes an appearance in the cage at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Social media sensation Hasbullah made an appearance in the octagon at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The pint-sized influencer entered the cage to celebrate his Dagestani countryman Islam Makhachev’s win over New Zealander Dan Hooker.

He rode on the shoulders of a teammate who did walked a lap of the octagon.

Makhachev was a fan favorite at the Etihad Arena event, drawing huge roars from the crowd upon submitting Hooker by kimura in the second minute of the fight.

Hasbullah, the 18-year-old vlogger, suffers a genetic condition known as Growth Hormone Deficiency making him appear much younger.

He hails from Makhachkala, Russia, located in the region of Dagestan from which many UFC fighters are from, including the longest-reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

