UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis

This picture taken on June 3, 2021 shows an Emirati flag fluttering above Dubai's marina with the Burj Al Arab landmark hotel (C) in the background. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed its citizens in Lebanon to return home amid the ongoing Gulf-Lebanese crisis.

“In light of current events and based on the decision to ban UAE citizens from traveling to Lebanon and the decision to recall UAE diplomats from Lebanon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all citizens present in Lebanon to return to the UAE as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi sparked a diplomatic crisis with Gulf countries because of his comments on Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Kordahi said on Sunday resigning was “out of the question”, insisting that his comments were his personal views made before he became a cabinet member.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy from the country and banned all Lebanese imports. Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, and the UAE withdrew its diplomats from Beirut.

