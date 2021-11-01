.
Arab Coalition destroys two ballistic missile sites in Yemen’s Saada, Amran

Missile launcher destroyed by Coalition forces in Saada province in Yemen. (Supplied)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Monday said it destroyed two ballistic missile sites in Yemen’s Saada and Amran governorates.

“The destruction process included the launchers and ballistic missiles at the two sites,” the coalition said in a statement.

“We have neutralized imminent and hostile attacks against civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom,” the Arab Coalition added.

