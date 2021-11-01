.
Saudi Arabia executes man for shooting security men in Eastern Province

Saudi police cars are parked and policemen stand guard in front of Al-rajhi mosque in central Riyadh on March 11, 2011 as Saudi Arabia launched a massive security operation in a menacing show of force to deter protesters from a planned Day of Rage to press for democratic reform in the kingdom. AFP PHOTO/FAYEZ NURELDINE FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP
Saudi police cars. (File photo: AFP)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday said it executed a man for being involved in two shootings of security men in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said it implemented the death sentence as a “punishment for one of the perpetrators in the Eastern region who participated in two shootings of security men with the intention of killing them,” in a statement carried by SPA.

The man was also charged for possessing and dealing arms and using them to shoot “with the intent of disturbing security,” the statement added.

The executed man had links with several people who are wanted for their terrorist activities.

Last month, Saudi Arabia executed a citizen in the Eastern Province for his links to a terrorist cell and killing security men, murdering a citizen, possessing and making a Molotov cocktail bomb, SPA reported.

The terrorist cell aimed to destabilize the country’s internal security, according to SPA.

