Saudi Arabia participates in COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow

Saudi Arabia participated in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Scotland’s Glasgow on Sunday, confirming the importance of climate change and environmental protection, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During its G20 Presidency last year, Saudi Arabia strengthened its leadership role towards common international issues and contributed to the protection of the planet, SPA said in a report.

“This resulted in the issuance of a special declaration on the environment to ensure a sustainable future that limits environmental degradation, preserving biodiversity, sustainable use of natural resources, and preserving the environment and oceans, while promoting clean air and water, dealing with natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change,” the report added.

The UK is hosting COP26 summit in Glasgow on October 31 until November 12, 2021.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday highlighted the Kingdom’s contribution in terms of climate change, referring to the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, which were announced by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference #COP26 opened today with the key aims of raising ambition on all fronts and finalizing the Paris Agreement’s implementation guidelines.



PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/nmkDE1OA6A pic.twitter.com/8XUxXWkaQ2 — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) October 31, 2021

The initiatives are a confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s “continuous approach to preserving the environment, as this is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said, according to SPA.

Last week, Prince Abdulaziz said that a scheme to offset carbon emissions could help the Kingdom’s plans for net zero emissions.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Riyadh, the minister said Saudi Arabia played an important role in 2020 in terms of crafting the circular carbon economy agenda.

