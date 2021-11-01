.
Saudi FM Prince Faisal, US Secretary of State Blinken meet at G20 Summit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (KSA MOFA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (KSA MOFA)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal, US Secretary of State Blinken meet at G20 Summit

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy on Sunday, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic and historical relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to enhance them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, including the promotion of and stability in the Middle East, and the efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by Saudi Arabia and the US.

For her part, Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US, said the “ministers discussed regional and international issues, security and stability in the Middle East.”

Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed joint efforts to confront climate change to protect the environment for enhancing sustainable development internationally and reviewed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative “that will contribute to protecting the planet and achieving international goals,” the foreign ministry added.

The two sides also touched on recent developments in Sudan and the importance of strengthening joint action to support everything that achieves security and stability.

Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman heads Kingdom’s G20 delegation virtually

Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome

