UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Abu Dhabi updates health insurance requirement for applicants

The United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi on Sunday updated its health insurance requirements for Golden Visa applicants, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The updated requirements aim to make the application process “easier for all those applying from inside and outside the country and facilitate a smooth transition for them to live and settle in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” ADMO said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the new guidelines, for Golden Visa applicants who are employees working in Abu Dhabi, their employers must continue to bear the costs of their health insurance.

The second update stipulates that Golden Visa applicants who do not belong in the first category will be required to present health insurance coverage for themselves and their family members while ensuring the validity of the health insurance throughout the duration of the period that they reside in the UAE.

“In case of not having the health insurance cover, the applicant for Golden Visa must sign an undertaking to provide the health insurance cover else he will bear all costs related to their healthcare and medical services, if needed,” ADMO added.

According to the media office, eligible Golden Visa candidates include professionals in the fields of science and knowledge, such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, creative and sporting talent, as well as business, startups and real estate investors.

“The UAE’s aim in issuing the Golden Visa is to attract talent to invest in Abu Dhabi’s long-term development and add value to the emirate’s economy,” according to ADMO.

Golden Visa

Announced last year, the Golden Visa is a five or ten-year permanent UAE visa granted to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, outstanding students, humanitarian workers, investors, entrepreneurs, managers, CEOs, and specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology.

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) said Golden Visas are granted to specialists for “their contribution in enhancing the development of their respective sectors.”

The Golden Visa aims to attract and encourage top international skillsets and talents in the UAE, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had said.

Read more:

UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained

UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories

UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi