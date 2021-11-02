.
Arab Coalition says 115 Houthis killed in airstrikes around Yemen’s Marib

File photo taken on March 5, 2021 showing smoke billowing during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's government and Houthi fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP)
File photo taken on March 5, 2021 showing smoke billowing during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's government and Houthi fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Arab military coalition backing the government in Yemen said on Tuesday that 115 Houthi fighters were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib.

The Iran-backed Houthis rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

“Fourteen military vehicles were destroyed and more than 115” insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 24 hours in Al-Jawba, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Marib, and al-Kassara, 30 kilometers northwest, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

