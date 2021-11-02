Bahrain calls on citizens to leave Lebanon immediately: BNA

Bahrain’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit.

