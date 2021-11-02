.
.
.
.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) logo.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) logo. (Facebook)

Dubai to list DEWA as public company: Deputy ruler

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai plans to list its main water and power utility in the coming months, the deputy ruler of the emirate Maktoum Bin Mohammed said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The listing of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will be done in stages in order “to take into consideration its huge assets,” he added.

